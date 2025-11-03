Assam: Three wild elephants die in a week in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The ongoing elephant-human conflict along the Indo-Bhutan border in the Udalguri district has reached a critical stage, with three wild elephants found dead within the last seven days.

The latest incident was reported today at Basugaon in Bhutiachang, where the carcass of an adult tusker was recovered. Forest officials and veterinary experts have initiated a post-mortem, though the cause of death is still unknown.

The district has witnessed repeated elephant incursions into human settlements, leading to crop damage, house destruction, and multiple human casualties. As many as 15–20 villagers have reportedly died this year alone, while several elephants have also lost their lives due to electrocution, poisoning, or unexplained causes. Locals blame it on rapid deforestation, encroachment on elephant corridors, and lack of government intervention for the escalating crisis. Residents allege that the Forest Department and Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary have failed to adopt meaningful conservation or mitigation measures.

Wildlife activists warn that unless immediate steps are taken to restore habitat, regulate encroachment, and establish safe elephant corridors, the conflict may reach irreversible proportions.

Also Read: Two wild elephants electrocuted at Hojai–West Karbi Anglong border