Assam: Two wild elephants electrocuted at Hojai–West Karbi Anglong border

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In a devastating incident that has left the region in mourning, two female wild elephants were electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a live electrical wire in Assam’s Hojai-West Karbi Anglong district border area on Wednesday.

The heartbreaking event occurred in Karikhana Bill Gaon, a sensitive Hojai-West Karbi Anglong border area, and a known elephant corridor along the Kapili river. The elephants, part of a herd that frequently ventures from nearby forests in search of food, strayed into human settlements and agricultural fields. There, they encountered a ‘zatka machine’ (an electric wire fencing device commonly used by farmers to protect crops) resulting in their instantaneous deaths.

This tragedy is not an isolated case. Human-elephant conflicts have surged in the Hojai and West Karbi Anglong border regions, where herds roam year-round in search of sustenance amid shrinking habitats and food scarcity. Similar incidents have plagued Assam, highlighting the urgent need for coexistence measures in elephant corridors.

Forest and veterinary department officials rushed to the scene and have initiated a thorough investigation. Preliminary findings point to exposed or poorly maintained power lines as the likely cause. “We are examining all aspects to ensure accountability,” a senior forest official stated.

The department affirmed that legal action would be taken under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, with the culprits facing appropriate punishment. Authorities have urged immediate safety upgrades, to avert future losses.

Also Read: Assam: CM Arrives in Silchar for Two-Day Barak Valley Visit, Distributes Cheques