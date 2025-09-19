Assam: Thrust is on strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystem, says CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Launched with the motto of making the youth of the state 'job creators rather than job seekers', the Mukyamantrir Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan has a massive positive impact on the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Assam. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "This scheme is giving wings to Assam's entrepreneurs by offering financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh, along with structured mentorship support, to individuals keen to setting up or expanding their businesses. This scheme is providing vital support to budding entrepreneurs and playing a key role in nurturing the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem."

The Chief Minister said, "The initiative is part of the government's broader vision of building a self-reliant Assam where young people are encouraged to become job creators rather than job seekers. The government wants to transform the state economy through entrepreneurship-driven growth. Our thrust is on strengthening entrepreneurial ecosystem."

According to official sources, the state government has laid stress on the growth of ancillary industries to support big industries that have come to the state. Such small industries can absorb the youth of the state with employment opportunities. Apart from financial support, the state government is also extending logistic support like training, marketing strategies, skilling etc., to the state youth so as to help them run their business.

Under this scheme, the state government provided financial assistance to 25,000 beneficiaries with Rs 1 lakh each. In the second phase of this scheme, the government will extend financial assistance to 75,000 beneficiaries. The professional degree holders among the would-be beneficiaries will be eligible for getting assistance up to Rs 5 lakh, sources said.

According to sources, many first-generation entrepreneurs of the state have come forward for taking the benefits and many of them have already started their businesses. The development is reducing dependency on traditional jobs by empowering youth to pursue business opportunities across various sectors. Even on September 16, 2025, at the meeting of the state-level bankers, the Chief Secretary laid special stress on this scheme and requested the bankers to extend all support.

