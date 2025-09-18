BTC Land Belongs To Its People, Not Adani Or Ambani: Assam CM

Baksa: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (September 18) asserted that the land in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) would remain with its people and not be handed over to big corporates like Adani or Ambani.

Speaking at a massive rally in Hajoowa, under the Koklabari Council constituency, in support of BJP candidate Ramen Modah, Sarma exuded confidence that the BJP is “very close” to forming the government in the BTC.

“While UPPL, BPF, and Congress leaders are attacking us, BJP is not engaging in mudslinging. No other party has managed to gather the kind of enthusiasm and participation that we are witnessing in our rallies,” he said.

Taking aim at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Sarma alleged that Congress was relying solely on minority votes. “Congress survives only on minority votes. Others do not support them,” he added.

Dismissing allegations of land being leased to corporates, Sarma stressed: “If there is land in BTC, it will go to the sons of BTC’s soil, not to Adani or Ambani.”

Highlighting the BJP’s candidate selection process, the CM said that Ramen Modah enjoys widespread local support. “We give tickets only after surveys, based on the people’s choice. I am confident that the BJP will secure a comfortable victory in Koklabari,” he remarked.

Sarma also credited the BJP for restoring peace in the region. “There is no unrest in BTC now, and that is the success of the BJP. This time, we aim to bring change in BTC and form a government with the support of leaders like Hagrama Mohilary and Pramod Boro,” he stated.

The rally was attended by senior BJP leader and minister Ranjit Kumar Dass, MLA Phanidhar Talukdar, and other dignitaries.