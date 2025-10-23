Assam to Begin Piped Natural Gas Supply in Key Towns, Boosting Clean Energy Access

Guwahati: In a major sigh of relief, households in Baihata, Hajo, Sualkuchi and Rangia will soon receive Piped Natural Gas (PNG). The pipeline-laying works are set to begin in phase from late October, as stated by Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL), a joint venture of Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), and GAIL Gas Limited, in coordination with the Assam government.

The scheme aims to expand clean and sustainable energy access. It is a significant step towards improving and strengthening Assam’s energy infrastructure in semi-urban and rural areas.

Initial technical operations will involve a modest launch ceremony with local MLAs, town committee chairpersons, and dignitaries. The infrastructure, once arranged, will be tested before the formal inauguration. PBGPL CEO Kumar Bo Manuj also requested the Chief Minister to highlight the initiative on social media to showcase the government’s commitment to sustainable energy.

With the rollout of PNG, thousands of households in those concerned areas will benefit from safe, reliable, and eco-friendly cooking fuel, marking a major step in modernising the state’s energy network.