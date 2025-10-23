Top Headlines

Swine Flu Virus Hits Sivsagar and Nazira; Pork Sale and Consumption Restricted

Dozens of pigs die as virus spreads, local pig farmers face financial distress amid livelihood crisis.
Representative image
Sivsagar: African Swine flu outbreak has been reported in Sivsagar and Nazira circles, leading to the deaths of several domestic and farm pigs. In response, the local administration has restricted the sale and consumption of pork in the affected areas until the situation is brought under control.

The virus outbreak has caused significant financial losses to local pig farmers, many of whom depend on pig rearing as their primary source of livelihood.

Officials have assured that measures are being taken to curb the spread of the infection, including awareness drives and veterinary monitoring. The administration has urged residents to cooperate with the restrictions until the virus subsides.

