Assam to develop school learning kits with IIT-G, giving lessons a local flavour

Dispur to jointly develop TLM kits with IIT-G; Cabinet okays Rs 200 cr for Mukhyamantri Ayushman Asom Yojana.

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Children in Assam will soon get local flavour in their learing materials as the Government of Assam is set to join hands with Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati (IIT-G) to develop teaching learning material (TLM) kits for schools across the state.

A decision to this effect received the cabinet nod here on Tuesday.

Sharing details, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, earlier, the TLM kits were procured from vendors through competitive bidding, before being distributed to the schools.

He mentioned that the cabinet has now decided to stop this process, adding that the state government will develop TLM kits jointly with IIT-G Research Park, especially taking into consideration local requirements.

He claimed that this will make learning materials more student-friendly and pedagogically appropriate

Further, in another major decision, the cabinet approved hiking ex-gratia for the next of kin of Samagra Shiksha officials in case of their unfortunate death. Instead of Rs 5 lakh, family members will now be paid Rs 7.5 lakh.

The cabinet also gave nod to awarding Rs 200 crore to Mukhyamantri Ayushman Asom Yojana for providing healthcare coverage to families.

Disclosing that 30 lakh families in the state were covered under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), the Chief Minister said aother 40 lakh were served by the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Asom Yojana.

The cabinet also approved Rs 108.81 for reimbursing various colleges under the fee waiver scheme.

The Chief Minister said the reimbursement would support the colleges who enrolled over 1.5 lakh under-graduate first year students under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme for the financial year 2026-27.

Further, the merger of Krishna Kanta Handique Government Sanskrit College, Guwahati with Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Nalbari has been approved in the larger interest of students.

Stating that only 65 students were currently enrolled at the Krishna Kanta Handique Government Sanskrit College, the Chief Minister said the students and faculty of the college would be brought under the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University.

He said that the cabinet will soon decide on renaming some other educational institution after renowned scholar, educationist and Gauhati University founder vice-chancellor Krishna Kanta Handique.

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