Assam to Establish India's First State-Run Proton Beam Therapy Centre for Advanced Cancer Care

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GUWAHATI: The country's first proton beam therapy centre to be set up by a state government is all set to come up in the city.

A landmark agreement to this effect was signed between the Government of Assam and IBA Particle Therapy India Pvt Ltd here on Saturday for establishing Proton Beam Therapy Centre in the state capital at an approximate cost of Rs 600 crore.

The centre will bring one of the world's most advanced forms of radiation-based cancer treatment closer to patients in the Northeast, while positioning Assam as a major hub for specialised cancer care.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Sarma termed the initiative as an important milestone in the state government's sustained efforts to make advanced cancer treatment accessible and affordable to ordinary citizens.

He said cancer continues to be one of the major public health challenges facing Assam and the Northeast.

Proton therapy can help protect vital organs such as the brain, heart and spine in children undergoing cancer treatment, besides reducing the risk of certain long-term complications and second cancers later in life.

The centre will be equipped with the ProteusONE system, an advanced proton therapy technology known for its compact design and precise treatment delivery capabilities.

To entail an investment of approximately Rs 600 crore, comprising Rs 315 crore from the World Bank and Rs 285 crore from the state government, the project is being implemented through the World Bank-supported Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST Project), under the Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society.

Expressing his gratitude to the World Bank for supporting the initiative, the Chief Minister stated that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced medical services.

He appreciated IBA Particle Therapy India Pvt Ltd and its parent organisation, Ion Beam Applications SA of Belgium, for partnering with the state government in this important endeavour.

IBA has extensive global experience in proton therapy, with its technology having been used to treat more than 1.5 lakh patients worldwide. More than half of the proton therapy centres across the globe are equipped with IBA systems.

Under the agreement, doctors, medical physicists, technicians and other essential personnel will receive specialised training from IBA. Selected personnel will also undergo training at international centres where similar systems are already operational.

The Chief Minister disclosed that the state government has approached Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, to facilitate the early onboarding and practical training of medical personnel, ensuring that the upcoming centre in Guwahati is adequately equipped with trained professionals before commencing operations.

He said the Proton Beam Therapy Centre is an important addition to the larger cancer care transformation that Assam has been undertaking over the years.

In partnership with Tata Trusts, he mentioned that the state government established the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to develop a three-tier network of cancer hospitals across the State.

Under this initiative, 17 cancer hospitals are being established in different districts. Of these, 12 are already functional, including the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati, while the remaining five are expected to become operational over the next one to two years, he added.

According to the Chief Minister, 2.6 lakh OPD consultations have been conducted and more than 82,500 patients have received inpatient treatment. Over 1.88 lakh chemotherapy cycles have been administered, around 20,000 patients received radiation treatment and more than 400 major cancer surgeries performed.

He said the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati, has been strengthened with advanced facilities, including bone marrow transplantation, a gamma camera for nuclear medicine, robotic surgery and a cath lab for interventional radiology.

The Chief Minister noted that the Assam Cancer Care Foundation network also serves as the referral hospital network for cancer care for the Government of Bhutan. He said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended the Assam model to other states.

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