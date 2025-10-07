NSE Collaborates with Tata Memorial Centre to Build Landmark ₹380 Crore Cancer Hospital in Navi Mumbai

Guwahati: In a major boost to India’s healthcare infrastructure, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), under its CSR initiative, has joined hands with Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) to construct a state-of-the-art G+11 multispecialty hospital block with a 60-bed Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) Centre at the ACTREC campus in Navi Mumbai. The project, costing ₹380 crore, aims to serve approximately 1.3 lakh out-patient department (OPD) patients annually and conduct over 600 lifesaving BMT procedures each year.

The facility will provide general and super-specialty services for cancer patients with comorbidities, ensuring life-saving treatments are accessible at highly subsidized or free-of-cost rates. The hospital, to be constructed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in EPC mode, is expected to be operational by July 2027, with a built-up area of 2.4 lakh sq. ft.

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was held on October 5, attended by dignitaries from NSE and TMC. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE, highlighted the organization’s commitment to supporting cancer care alongside its decades-long role in India’s financial sector. Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director of TMC, emphasized the hospital’s role in bridging critical gaps in specialized care for cancer patients, particularly those requiring complex BMT procedures.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi and Dr. Navin Khattry underlined the facility’s importance in providing advanced, affordable, and life-saving treatments to patients nationwide, including children. The new multispecialty OPD hospital block is poised to set new benchmarks in high-quality, accessible cancer care in India and South Asia.