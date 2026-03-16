Assam to Have 5,000 MBBS Seats by 2030, CM Himanta Announces Medical College in Every District

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced plans to set up medical colleges in every district of Assam, saying the goal was to ensure that meritorious students no longer needed to travel abroad or outside the state for medical education.

Speaking at the inaugural function of Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati, Sarma said Assam currently has 15 medical colleges and approximately 2,000 MBBS seats. With 10 more colleges under construction, the total number of seats is expected to reach 5,000 by 2030.

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