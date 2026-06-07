Assam to Introduce Separate History and Geography Subjects for Classes VI–VIII from 2026–27

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has issued detailed guidelines for the introduction of two separate subjects with textbooks on the History of Assam and Geography of Assam for students of Classes VI to VIII from the 2026–27 academic session. The move follows a decision taken by the Assam Cabinet on December 7, 2025, aimed at familiarising students with the state’s rich historical heritage and diverse geographical features.

A notification issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam, informed district education authorities and teacher education institutions that classroom teaching of the new compulsory subjects will commence in June 2026, in keeping with the academic calendar of the School Education Department.

Accordingly, teachers have been directed to teach the new subjects in coordination with existing Social Science lessons so that students can understand Assam’s historical and geographical connections with other parts of India.

A significant curriculum change has also been announced for Class VII. The chapter “Mediaeval Assam”, previously included as Lesson 8 in the Social Science textbook, has now been incorporated into the newly introduced History of Assam (Part II) textbook. Teachers have been directed to teach Lesson 2: Mediaeval Assam from the new textbook instead of the chapter in the Social Science book. SCERT stated that the chapter will be removed from the Social Science textbook during its next revision.

The new subjects will carry separate assessment structures: History of Assam – 50 marks and Geography of Assam – 50 marks.

Out of the 50 marks allotted to each subject, 10 marks will be reserved for project work included in the textbooks. The remaining 40 marks will be assessed through formative and summative evaluation methods as prescribed under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 (NCFSE 2023).

According to the notification, the assessment methods will include classroom questioning, group activities, Think-Pair-Share exercises, discussions, written assignments, and periodic tests integrated with classroom learning.

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