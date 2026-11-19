STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With its planned launch sometime in the middle of next year, Assam is set to become the first state in the country to launch and operate an earth observation satellite system. This was confirmed by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Taking to ‘X’, the Chief Minister disclosed that 11 Indian space firms are in the race to participate and implement the AssamSAT project, adding “We aim to order a full-fledged constellation and execute by the mid next year.”

He also reviewed progress on the project to put Assam’s own satellite in orbit, aiding governance in floods, farming, border security and urban planning. Earlier this year, the state government had invited expressions of interest to select an implementation partner under the design, build, launch, operate, train & transfer (DBLOTT) model for AssamSAT.

Following strong interest from India’s private space sector companies, the Chief Minister had stated that the government was now in the final and critical stage of partner selection, with dedicated committees evaluating the proposals.

He had asserted that AssamSAT will mark a landmark shift — from Assam being a user of satellite data to an active participant in the space-tech ecosystem, enabling faster, evidence-based governance.

Announced in the 2024-25 Assam Budget, Dispur had then stated that it would take AssamSAT as India’s fist state-owned earth observation satellite system.

AssamSAT will support disaster management, natural resource monitoring, agriculture, infrastructure planning and climate resilience through high-quality satellite-based data and applications.

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