Assam to Move MHA for Approval of Urban Flood Management Programme

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has accorded approval of the proposal for the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) for submission before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the final approval. The project has been prepared by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs (DOHUA) with an estimated cost of Rs 200 crores.

Recently, a meeting of the state executive committee (SEC) of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, Assam. After detailed discussions during the meeting, the SEC accorded approval to the proposal "Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF)" prepared for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Further, the SEC directed GMDA and DOHUA to explore if early warning on urban floods and water logging in Guwahati city with at least 24 hours of warning time can be developed for dissemination to the citizens.

In the last monsoon season, citizens in Guwahati had a harrowing time with water logging in the usual as well as hitherto never earlier flooded areas in the city. People were stranded for several hours on the fateful day of August 5, when traffic movement all over the city was affected, throwing people's schedules in disarray.

