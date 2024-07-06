Severe Urban Flooding Paralyzes Guwahati, Residents Left Stranded and Frustrated

Guwahati: Almost all parts of the city were hit by light to heavy rains on Thursday night. This triggered massive flooding in several parts of the city, including Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, ABC, Wireless, Hatigaon, Ajanta Path, Rukminigaon, and many other localities. Flooding at multiple locations in the city did not clear until late on Friday, adding to the traffic woes of the city.

A resident from the Hatigaon locality of the city mentioned, "Only last year the Hatigaon main road was elevated to avoid flooding, but this year the flood waters are higher than ever before. I have been residing in the locality for more than 40 years, and water has never entered the premises of my house. This year, however, my house was flooded on Thursday and remained as such even on Friday. We called the officials concerned, but they just kept on pushing the blame on each other without taking any steps to resolve our problems."

Similar incidents were reported from other locations in the city as well.

The residents of Rukminigaon were also left stranded because of excessive flooding. Rescue teams were forced to supply food and drinking water to the residents as no one was able to pump off the water on the road. After the expenditure of crores of rupees in the name of cleaning the drainage system, the recurrence of such urban flooding has managed to anger the citizens. As the authorities plan to spend even more money on buying more super sucker equipment, Guwahatians have raised questions regarding its usability for controlling the urban flooding situation.

Meanwhile, the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup (Metro), issued helpline numbers for any kind of assistance. The numbers are toll-free: 0361-1077 and mobile: 9365429314.

