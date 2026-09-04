Assam to Set Up Anti-Narcotic Task Force; CM Calls for Joint Action with Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The two-day SP-level conference at Dergaon decided to establish an Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) in the state to strengthen the fight against drugs and disrupt the narcotic value chain. The conference concluded today.

Briefing the media after the conference, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Apart from law and order and other issues, the conference delved deep into the drug menace. If we are to sever the drug chain, we need to take a joint approach with Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh since drugs enter India from Myanmar through these three states. The conference had a detailed discussion on the routes through which drugs come to Assam, identifying the sources of suppliers, their financial networks, seizing the assets of drug traffickers, etc. To do all such works, we need a dedicated force. Thus, the establishment of the ANTF is necessary in the state."

The Chief Minister said, "The state has several de-addiction centres, both government-run and private. There are numerous allegations that drugs are being sold in some privately run de-addiction centres. We need to have a strong legal mechanism that can bring the private de-addiction centres under government regulations."

The chief minister said that the state police force has achieved milestones on case investigations, submitting charge sheets and conviction rates. "The conviction rate was seven per cent in 2020, increased to 29.3 per cent in 2025, and the target this year is 35 per cent. The department filed charge sheets in almost 80 per cent of the registered cases. We have made it a practice to file charge sheets within 60-90 days for the new cases. We consistently file charge sheets for new cases within 60 to 90 days.

The chief minister said that the conference also discussed issues like crimes against women and children, cybercrimes, promotions and housing facilities of police personnel, etc.

The chief also reviewed the progress of the ongoing projects for the construction of residential quarters in police stations and battalions across the state, besides the development of model police lines in four districts.

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