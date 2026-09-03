Manipur Government Warns of Legal Action Over Unlawful Road Blockades

Guwahati: Today, the Manipur government has warned of strict legal action against people and organisations involved in unlawful road blockades, highway obstructions and other activities disrupting public movement across the state.

In an order issued on 28th August by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar and made it public today, the government said those organising, instigating, supporting or participating in unlawful blockades would face prosecution under relevant laws without further notice.

The order also covers the destruction of public property, forcibly restricting movement and other activities that could lead to a breach of peace.

The warning comes amid repeated blockades along national highways, which have disrupted the movement of essential goods and contributed to rising commodity prices in the state.

The government said it had received reports of bandhs, blockades and road obstructions by various organisations, groups and individuals. It said such activities affected public order, citizens’ safety, the supply of essential commodities and economic activity, besides violating the constitutional right to freedom of movement.

Deputy commissioners and law enforcement agencies have been directed to ensure uninterrupted traffic and take prompt legal action against violators.