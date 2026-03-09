Assam to Transfer Rs 9,000 to 40 Lakh Orunodoi Beneficiaries on March 10 in Single-Day Record

The Assam government will release Rs 9,000 to each of its 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiaries on March 10, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media, describing it as a record single-day transfer of benefits in the state's history.

The total expenditure for the transfer will amount to Rs 3,600 crore.

