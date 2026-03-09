Assam to Transfer Rs 9,000 to 40 Lakh Orunodoi Beneficiaries on March 10 in Single-Day Record

The Assam government will release Rs 9,000 to each of its 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiaries on March 10, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on social media, describing it as a record single-day transfer of benefits in the state's history.
The total expenditure for the transfer will amount to Rs 3,600 crore.
Sarma made the announcement via Facebook Live, outlining the logistics of the rollout in detail.
"Meetings will be held in every Gaon Panchayat, every MAC of the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, the VC/DC areas of BTC, and all town wards on March 10. The meetings will start at 10:30 am, and simultaneously, Rs 9,000 will be released to the Orunodoi families," he said.
The Chief Minister urged all Orunodoi beneficiaries to be present at their respective meeting venues on the day.
"This will be a record transfer of benefits in a single day," Sarma said.
Launched on October 2, 2020, as a major Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) initiative, the Orunodoi scheme is designed to support financially vulnerable women in Assam through sustained monthly financial assistance — ensuring a minimum monthly cash flow for households that need it most.
The scheme focuses on women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and socio-economic inclusion, and has grown to cover 40 lakh beneficiaries across the state since its launch.