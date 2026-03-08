Unregulated Soil Excavation from Brahmaputra Riverbed Poses Hazards for Azara Roads

Digging of soil runs risk of erosion

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Unregulated excavation and transportation of alluvial soil from the Brahmaputra riverbed in the Majirgaon area under Azara Police Station has allegedly turned several roads into potential death traps, posing serious risks to pedestrians and motorists.

Local residents report large-scale excavation of alluvial soil along the Brahmaputra river in the Palasbari–Majirgaon belt. The soil is being transported by hundreds of trucks and dumpers through the embankment road connecting Palasbari and Majirgaon, reportedly with the alleged support or negligence of the police administration and the Forest Department.

Locals have alleged that soil carried by these vehicles frequently spills onto the road, forming large heaps along the roadside and even in the middle of the road. In some places, the accumulated sand and soil have reached nearly one foot in height, creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Several incidents of motorcycle accidents have reportedly occurred, particularly near speed breakers and sharp curves where sand deposits remain uncleared.

Apart from road safety concerns, residents also complain that the dust generated by the continuous movement of trucks and dumpers has severely affected the local environment. The entire area often remains covered in dust, leading to health problems such as cold and cough among many residents.

The large-scale excavation of alluvial soil at several ghats along the Brahmaputra, including in the Kendukuchi and Majirgaon areas, has also raised serious environmental concerns. Local people fear that the ongoing digging may weaken the embankment and increase the risk of erosion and flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

It has been alleged that trucks and dumpers transport the excavated soil day and night, often without proper challans, to different locations in and around Guwahati, including Azara, Dharapur, Khanamukh, Palasbari, Bijaynagar, Mirza, Tiniali, Bongara and other developed industrial areas.

Residents further claim that the continuous movement of hundreds of trucks has been causing sleepless nights for people living near the route. Students and local residents are reportedly facing serious inconvenience in their daily activities, including education and social functions.

It may be mentioned that unregulated excavation in river ghats in the area had earlier triggered erosion last year.

Notably, an embankment being constructed by the State Water Resources Department at Majirgaon, connecting Palasbari and Dharapur at a cost of Rs 9.09 crore, had already suffered erosion during heavy rains.

Locals are now expressing deep concern that ongoing soil extraction at several ghats, such as Pub Majirgaon, Baruapara and Shilpota Satra, could further endanger the embankment and nearby areas.

Despite repeated complaints, residents allege that the district administration, police authorities and the State Forest Department have failed to take any effective action. As a result, people in the area continue to live under constant fear and uncertainty.

