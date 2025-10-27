Assam: Toll Plazas in Forest Areas of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Barred

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An area of 20.42 hectares of forest land from the core zone of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and 364.98 hectares of forest and non-forest land from the default eco-sensitive zone of KNPTR will be used for the proposed four-lane NH stretch from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, including an elevated corridor at Kaziranga. No toll gates will be allowed in the stretch of NH within the tiger reserve/forest area.

The Government of India entrusted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with the construction of the project ‘Widening and improvement of existing carriageway to four lanes of Kaliabor to Numaligarh section of NH-37 (new NH 715) including implementation of wildlife-friendly measures on Kaziranga National Park stretch of the NH on EPC mode under NH(O)’.

NHAI recently invited bids for the said project with an estimated cost of Rs 4829.14 crore.

As the proposed project on the NH stretch passes through the KNPTR, approval of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) is necessary. During a meeting of the NBWL, it was decided that a portion of forest land in the core zone, as well as forest and non-forest land from the default eco-sensitive zone of KNPTR, will be used during construction of the project.

However, NBWL has set certain conditions for the project. It was decided that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) shall not carry out any construction activities on the animal corridors during flood time, i.e., during the period from June to September; The height of the flyovers should not be less than 9 metres (nine metres) at any point of the horizontal portion of the flyover except the portion where the flyovers will descend; No adverse impact shall be caused to wild animals and their habitat; Minimal tree felling shall be resorted to in the forest land; No construction activities shall be carried out between sunset and sunrise within the protected area as well as animal corridors; two per cent of the proportionate project cost falling in the project proposal area shall be deposited as Corpus fund to be used by the Chief Wildlife Warden to implement the HEC Mitigation Plan & Wildlife Conservation Plan.

It is also stated that the road shall be elevated at three stretches of approximately 20 km, 10 km, and 5 km in length (Segment I, Segment II, and Segment III).

It was also decided that, as far as possible, the core area of the tiger reserve should be avoided by making a suitable realignment of the proposed elevated road.

The NBWL has stipulated that the latest technological means shall be adopted for completing the elevated road construction within 24 months so as to minimize the disturbance caused by construction activities to the wildlife. NHAI and the user agency should ensure timely and adequate release of budgeted money so that the above time frame of completion may be maintained.

Construction of a superstructure (elevated road) at a certain point delineated by NBWL shall be at least 15-20 metres away from the slope of the hill to facilitate the movement of wildlife. For facilitating the wildlife movement under the superstructure, the elevated road alignment at that particular point should be modified accordingly, the NBWL has ordered.

There shall not be any reduction in the length in the case of Segment II of the elevated corridor at the Bagori location, considering the importance of the area for wildlife during high floods.

Signage will have to be installed along the 4-lane highway where it is not elevated.

It is mandatory for the user agency to fund the construction of forest check posts (24X7 manned and CCTV equipped) along the highway for monitoring vehicle movements. The number of check posts and their location are to be decided in consultation with park authorities. The User Agency shall also install automatic speed detection sensors for speed regulation.

However, it is stipulated that no toll plaza be established in the tiger reserve/forest area.

Also, all elevated corridors have to be covered with light and sound barriers to minimize light and sound pollution.

Also Read: Get ₹1,000 FASTag Credit for Reporting Unclean Toilets