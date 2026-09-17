Assam Tourism Soars as Tourist Footfall Hits Record High

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam has been displaying an increasing trend in tourist arrivals, both domestic and international, in the past three years. This is a big plus for the tourism industry in the state, as well as bringing in substantial revenue for its economic development.

According to a report from the Ministry of Tourism, a total of 2,43,61,678 domestic and international tourists visited Assam between 2023 and 2025. Of this total, domestic tourist arrivals were 2,42,76,832, with the remaining 84,846 comprising international tourists. Tourist arrivals in the state saw a decline in the years 2021 and 2022, which were in the post-COVID pandemic period.

The calendar year-wise domestic and international tourist arrivals in Assam are as follows: In 2023, the figures were 76,12,720 and 23,818, respectively; in 2024, they were 76,08,169 and 27,170, respectively; and in 2025, they were 90,55,943 and 33,858, respectively.

The European Union (EU) lifted its long-standing negative travel advisory for Assam on June 19, 2026, allowing citizens from all 27 member states to travel freely to most parts of the state. The advisory remains active only for three districts of Charaideo, Tinsukia, and Sivasagar, under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). This is a positive sign for Assam Tourism, as tourists from as many as 27 countries in the EU will no longer hesitate to travel to Assam, with numerous wildlife parks and rural destinations offering a cultural and environment-friendly atmosphere.

The main foreign tourist season starts in October and continues until the end of April, when the climate is most conducive for travel to the state.

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