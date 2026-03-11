Assam Transfers Rs 3,600 Crore to 40 Lakh Orunodoi Beneficiaries in Single-Day DBT

The Assam government transferred Rs 3,600 crore to the accounts of 40 lakh Orunodoi scheme beneficiaries on Tuesday in a single-day Direct Benefit Transfer operation, bringing the total amount disbursed under the scheme to Rs 17,000 crore since its launch.
Each of the 40 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 9,000 directly into their bank accounts through the DBT mechanism.
Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the transfer in Guwahati, describing the scheme as more than just a financial intervention.
"This is not just a financial assistance; it's the support for dignity and respect for every woman who is head of their families. It helps women in distress and economically disadvantaged people to tide over financial crises," Sarma said at the event.
The Chief Minister recalled the origins of the Orunodoi scheme, tracing it back to the hardships of the Covid pandemic. At the time, Sarma was serving as Health Minister and was managing hospital services, funeral arrangements for Covid victims, and the widespread financial distress affecting families across the state.
The scheme was introduced in 2019-20 to help households — particularly women — manage basic expenses during that difficult period. It initially covered 18 lakh women at a rate of Rs 830 per month.
Since then, both the reach and the value of the scheme have grown significantly. The number of beneficiaries has more than doubled to 40 lakh, and the monthly assistance has increased to Rs 1,250 per month.