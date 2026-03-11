Assam Transfers Rs 3,600 Crore to 40 Lakh Orunodoi Beneficiaries in Single-Day DBT

The Assam government transferred Rs 3,600 crore to the accounts of 40 lakh Orunodoi scheme beneficiaries on Tuesday in a single-day Direct Benefit Transfer operation, bringing the total amount disbursed under the scheme to Rs 17,000 crore since its launch.

Each of the 40 lakh beneficiaries received Rs 9,000 directly into their bank accounts through the DBT mechanism.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the transfer in Guwahati, describing the scheme as more than just a financial intervention.

Also Read: Assam to Transfer Rs 9,000 to 40 Lakh Orunodoi Beneficiaries on March 10 in Single-Day Record