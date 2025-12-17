Series of Thefts Target Naamghars, Temples in Merapani, Locals Demand Stronger Security

Merapani: A series of thefts targeting religious institutions has created fear and anger among residents of the greater Merapani area in Assam’s Golaghat district. Over the past one month, at least ten naamghars have reportedly been burgled, with thieves repeatedly breaking into places of worship and stealing donation money and valuable religious items.

The latest incidents were reported on Tuesday night, December 16, when miscreants struck two well-known religious institutions in Merapani town, the Merapani Town Public Naamghar and the Merapani Kali Temple. What has further alarmed local residents is that both places are located close to the Merapani Police Station, raising serious questions about security arrangements in the area.

According to preliminary information, the Kali Temple, which is currently under construction, was broken into late at night. Thieves allegedly took away cash worth several lakhs of rupees from the donation box. Along with the money, several items used for daily religious rituals were also stolen. Temple authorities said the donation money had been collected over time from devotees and was meant for construction and maintenance work.

In a similar incident, the Merapani Town Public Naamghar was also targeted the same night. Thieves reportedly broke open the donation box and fled with cash. In addition, several valuable brass and bell-metal items used during prayers and religious ceremonies were stolen, causing emotional distress among devotees and members of the managing committee.

Local residents said that thefts at naamghars have become frequent in recent weeks. “This is not the first time. Almost every week we hear about naamghar being looted. It is deeply disturbing,” said a senior resident of the area.

After receiving complaints, the Merapani police have launched an investigation into the incidents. Police officials said they are examining evidence, questioning locals, and reviewing possible leads to identify those involved. Efforts are also being made to recover the stolen cash and articles.

The repeated targeting of religious institutions has led to growing public concern. Residents and temple committees have demanded increased night patrolling, installation of CCTV cameras, and stronger security measures to protect places of worship. Many fear that if immediate action is not taken, such incidents may continue.

The police have assured the public that the matter is being taken seriously and that those responsible will be brought to justice.