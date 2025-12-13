Renowned social worker Sahidur Rahman passes away at 75 in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Sahidur Rahman (Bhajan), a well-known social worker and resident of Deopani of Nazira, succumbed to a heart attack at Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital at 2 pm on December 11. He was 75 years old.

Rahman was a retired Head Fitter from Lepetkata tea estate. After retiring from service in 2016, he settled in Deopani. He leaves behind his wife, a son, a daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and three grandchildren.

Rahman's demise has been met with widespread grief, with the community describing him as a kind-hearted, simple, and humble individual. His funeral was held at 2 pm at the Halka Mosque's Janaza House in Deopani on Friday.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves throughout the region, leaving many in mourning.

