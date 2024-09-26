Assam: Tripartite talks involving Centre soon, says AASU

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AASU adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattcharjya said that today’s meeting with the government opened many doors on the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. He further said that the AASU would continue to cooperate with the government on the implementation of all recommendations of the Justice BK Sharma-led high-level committee.

Bhattacharjya, president Utpal Sarma, and general secretary Shorjun Hanse of the AASU took part in the meeting with the Chief Minister and his other Cabinet colleagues today.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, “Today’s meeting took the decision to hold a tripartite talk involving the central government soon. The state government will take the initiative with the Centre for the tripartite talks to implement all recommendations of the high-level committee.”

He said, “Constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people in Assam is a must. This is because the state has witnessed massive demographic changes over the years, leading to rigorous encroachment of land. Since the government of India formed the high-level committee, besides the state government, the central government is also equally responsible for the implementation of all of its recommendations. The state government has assured us of implementing the recommendations by April 2025. We will lend support to the government. We want results.”

Also Read: Assam CM: Action plan within a month; implementation by April 2025 (sentinelassam.com)