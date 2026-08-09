Assam: Two Arrested in Tamulpur with Elephant Tusks in STF Operation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, on the basis of reliable intelligence, conducted an operation on the night of Friday (August 7) at Bangalipara, Tamulpur, and apprehended Gwhwm Basumatary (29) and Swdwbma Badimatary (23), both residents of Tamulpur, and recovered ivory weighing around 4 kg from them.

The STF team recovered two elephant ivory tusks, one weighing 2.09 kg and the other 1.97 kg, with a combined weight of about 4 kg. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the accused were allegedly attempting to sell the ivory for approximately Rs 6 lakh.

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