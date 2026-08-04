Jayanta Malla Baruah Review Final-Phase Work at Tamulpur Medical College

Guwahati: Today, assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah visited the under-construction Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital at Kachubari to review the progress of the project, which has now entered its final phase of construction.

Baruah was accompanied by Health Minister Ashok Singhal, and the two ministers held a review meeting with officials from the concerned departments to assess the pace of work and ensure the timely completion of the project.

During his visit, Baruah said the upcoming medical college is another significant milestone in Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision of establishing one medical college in every district of Assam. He noted that the initiative aims to strengthen the state's healthcare infrastructure while expanding access to quality medical education and specialised healthcare services.

The ministers also participated in a plantation drive within the medical college campus, reaffirming the government's commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable healthcare environment.

Once operational, the Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital is expected to substantially improve healthcare facilities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and neighbouring districts by providing advanced medical services closer to residents. The institution is also expected to create new opportunities for medical education and employment, further contributing to the region's socio-economic development.