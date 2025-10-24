Assam Government Exempts Tribals, Tea Tribes, Morans and Motoks from Two-Child Policy

Guwahati: In a major policy decision, the Assam government has scrapped members of the tribals, tea tribes, Morans, and Motoks communities from the two-child policy. The move announced by the chief minister intended to safeguard the survival of these small and vulnerable communities.

Explaining the decision, Sarma cites the example of the Moran community. He states that the population of the community is estimated to be barely around one lakh and is declining rapidly. Due to the enforcement of the norm, these communities will gradually lose their district identities may vanish within the next fifty years

Moreover, he states that the exemption applies specifically to indigenous and micro-communities. The policy will continue to govern other sections of the population. The two-child rule was introduced in January 2021 under the Assam Public Services Rules, 2019. The Chief Minister added that the policy may eventually be extended to state welfare schemes, but indigenous groups will remain outside its purview to ensure their preservation.

This government initiative highlights Assam’s commitment to preserving the rich cultural heritage and identity of its indigenous communities. This will be a remarkable step towards ensuring their tradition and legacy thrive for generations to come.