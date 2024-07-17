Assam Agricultural Scientist Dr. Veena advocates for enhanced riverine trade; Bangladesh routes improvement NIWF with IWAI

Guwahati: The venue held is on 7th July accompanied by Aaranyak organization and the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at IIT Guwahati and North East India Water Forum at the conference hall of the Institution of Engineers , Assam State Centre

Dr Veena Vidyadharan is a Fellow at the CUTS Centre for International Trade, Economics & Environment (CUTS CITEE), an international think tank based in Jaipur, India. With about 20 years of experience in research and project management in agriculture, climate change, connectivity, transboundary water governance, regional integration, livelihoods, and food security, she has consistently worked on inland navigation and transboundary riverine trade.



Dr. Veena Vidyadharn has emphasized the importance of riverine transport waterways. It has mentioned the recent bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and India. The route showcased is between Brahmaputra and Meghna River Basins. Dr Veena has also mentioned that the MoU ON Coastal protocols routes may be a procedure for such trade.

In the presentation, she elucidated the National Waterway 2(Brahmaputra) and NW-16(Barak) delivering the audience with the knowledge of current trade and commerce via two rivers. The topic of the presentation is ' Inland Waterway 2' on the event of 'Arun Roy Memorial Lecture'. She mentioned about the Challenges that might intrude the way in sustaining the government initiatives