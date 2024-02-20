Assam: Two major railway projects under NF Railway sanctioned

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Railway Board has sanctioned two major projects for Assam under NF Railway, including the new Saraighat rail-cum-road bridge. The Railway Board on Monday sent a sanction letter to the General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, informing him about the sanction of doubling the track between Agthori and Kamakhya and the construction of a new Saraighat bridge at a cost of Rs 1473.77 crore. The proposed rail-cum-road bridge will have double-line railway tracks on the lower deck and a three-lane road on the upper deck. It was also mentioned that the departmental survey work has already been carried out.

The other sanctioned project involves the doubling of the railway track between Lumding and Furkating sections at a cost of Rs 2123.70 crore.

