Assam: Two more from Barak get citizenship under CAA

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: A woman from Sribhumi and a Silchar-based businessman were accorded citizenship under the CAA. Confirming the report, their advocate Dharmananda Deb said his four clients had so far attained citizenship under the CAA after its promulgation in March 2024.

The Sribhumi-based woman who attained citizenship yesterday was born in Chittagong to a Brahmin family in 1985. She came to Sribhumi (the then Karimganj) for treatment of her ailing mother in 2007. She and the doctor who treated her mother developed a relationship, and eventually they married.

Deb said that though she had PAN, Aadhaar and Voter I-Cards, her name did not figure in the NRC. After the CAA rules were framed, she applied for the citizenship. Deb said that the woman submitted her educational certificates from Bangladesh as proof of her being a citizen of the neighbouring country, and finally she was accorded citizenship through registration.

The Silchar-based businessman, on the other hand, was born in Srimangal in Sylhet in 1964 and entered India in 1975 after the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. He settled in Silchar in 2005. Deb said this person too had all the documents like PAN and EPIC but failed to get his name enlisted in the NRC. He produced a property-related document signed at the Srimangal sub-registered office in 1974 along with his CAA application.

Deb said, in August 2024, a person from Silchar attained citizenship under CAA, and subsequently his brother was also accorded citizenship in January this year.

