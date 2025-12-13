All Assam Students' Union (AASU) recalls 5 who died during anti-CAA agitation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Tributes were paid across Assam to anti-CAA martyrs Sam Stafford, Ishwar Nayak, Dipanjal Das, Dwijendra Panging and Abdul Alim after the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) called for statewide remembrance programmes on Friday. All District committees, regional bodies, and affiliated students' units of the union organized events in their respective areas to honour those who died during the anti-CAA movement.

In Guwahati, the AASU, together with residents of Hatigaon, held a tribute ceremony at Hatigaon High School. The programme was inaugurated by AASU president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukon, chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya and the family members of Sam Stafford, alongside artiste Aminul Haque. Teachers, residents, women and students offered floral tributes.

Speaking at the event, Sarma, Phukon and Bhattacharjya said the sacrifices of the martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain. They stated that those who died had fallen to government firing and repression, and added that the state government must take responsibility for the families of the deceased and those injured. They reiterated that the CAA represented political injustice towards Assam and must not be applied in the State.

Sarma and Phukon paid homage to the martyrs, the injured and everyone who took part in the movement, stating that indigenous communities of Assam and the North East would not accept the Act.

They pointed out that the Centre had clarified the CAA would not apply in areas under the Inner Line Permit system and the Sixth Schedule, covering four North Eastern States, most of Meghalaya, 70 per cent of Tripura and eight districts of Assam. They said Assam had borne the greatest impact and stressed that the remaining 27 districts should also be excluded. AASU warned that democratic and legal protests against the Act would continue.

Also Read: CM Expresses Confidence in Judiciary Amid AASU's Call for Government Accountability