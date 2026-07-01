Assam: Two Rare ‘Snake Birds’ Rescued in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two rare migratory Anhinga birds, popularly known as "snake birds", were rescued from a busy road in Guwahati's Panbazar area, surprising commuters and local residents.

The birds were spotted on a busy stretch of road, following which on-duty traffic police personnel safely rescued them before they could be harmed by passing vehicles or crowds.

Officials identified the birds as anhingas, a waterbird species typically found near rivers, lakes, and wetlands. The species is commonly referred to as the "snake bird" because, while swimming, only its long neck remains visible above the water, creating the appearance of a snake gliding across the surface.

The birds' sudden presence in the heart of the city has raised curiosity among locals. Residents said it remains unclear how the birds reached the busy roadway or where they had come from.

Following the rescue, the birds were taken to the Panbazar Police Station, where they are being provided with temporary care until wildlife authorities take over.

Panbazar Police have informed the Assam State Zoo authorities about the incident. Wildlife officials are expected to take the necessary steps to ensure the birds' safe handling, health assessment, and eventual release into a suitable natural habitat.

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