Assam: Two ULFA Cadres Arrested, Major Terror Plot Foiled in Tinsukia

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TINSUKIA/DIGBOI: In a major intelligence-led counter-insurgency operation, Tinsukia Police, with the assistance of central agencies and security forces, foiled a mass-casualty terror attack in Tinsukia by arresting two alleged active cadres of ULFA(I) and seizing a large cache of arms and ammunition at Jagun under Lekhapani Police Station in Tinsukia district on Friday.

Addressing a media briefing at the office of the SSP, Tinsukia, on Saturday, SSP Mayank Kumar revealed the alleged terror plot assigned to the cadres, which involved carrying out indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians in Tinsukia town with the objective of creating widespread fear among the public. Preliminary investigations into the modus operandi also suggested the influence and support of anti-India external actors attempting to destabilise the region and disrupt public peace ahead of Independence Day. According to the police, the two had allegedly entered Assam from Myanmar and were intercepted at Jagun Bazaar while travelling in a Swift car. Mrinmoy Das, ASP (Headquarters), and Dinesh Singh Rathor, ASP (Crime), were also present at the media briefing.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Siyor Asom alias Humenjyoti Baruah, a resident of Panitola, Tinsukia, and Manoj Asom alias Papu Moran, a resident of Baghjan, Tinsukia. According to the police, the self-styled lieutenants joined the ULFA(I) in 2018 and were hardened cadres allegedly involved in numerous terror incidents. Two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK ammunition, two hand grenades, a medicine kit containing syringes and opioid medicines, food supplies meant for prolonged jungle survival, backpacks, other war-like stores, and cash were seized from their possession.

Police said the two were allegedly involved in the ambush on an army camp at Kakopather on December 17, 2025; the attack on an Assam Police commando camp on March 21, 2026; and the kidnapping of an employee from a crusher unit at Jagun on October 23, 2024. A case (No. 42/2026) has been registered at Lekhapani Police Station under various sections of the BNS, the Arms Act, the UA(P) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation is underway.

The operation came on the heels of a visit by Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IGP (Law & Order), Assam, and Jitmol Doley, IGP (Operations), on June 25 and 26 to review the prevailing law-and-order situation and counter-insurgency preparedness of the Tinsukia District Executive Force (DEF). The senior officers chaired a coordination meeting at the office of the SSP, Tinsukia, to review the security scenario, operational preparedness, and measures to further strengthen inter-agency coordination.

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