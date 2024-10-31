Assam: ULFA (I) Linkmen Held in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: In line with coordinated intelligence-based operation conducted by Assam Police (NER/ER) and Military Intelligence from October 26 to October 30 2024, a series of joint operations involving Assam Police, Military Intelligence and Security Forces was launched in General Area of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts. This resulted in the apprehension of five over ground workers (OGWs)/ linkmen namely Sonu Sonar of Jagun, Babul Dehungia of Tinsukia, Ashok Ali of Sibsagar District, Tonglong Konyak of Mon District of Nagaland, Ajit Changmai of Sibsagar District, Boiln Burah of Sibsagar and Kiran Sharma of Jagun, Dist Tinsukia, the key linkmen associated with ULFA (I) Commanders SS Maj Gen Arunodoy Dahotia and SS Brig Ganesh Lahon. Till now, total 10 OGWs have been apprehended.

