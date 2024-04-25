Assam: Security Forces Apprehend Alleged ULFA-I Linkmen Following Ambush on Assam Rifles Convoy

GUWAHATI: Investigation advancements in Assam by security forces are undergoing. An ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy became the focal point. Three people are now in custody in suspicion for possible affiliations with the banned militant organization, the ULFA-I.

On April 16, the ambush incident transpired in the Tinsukia district. One Assam Rifles personnel incurred injuries during this episode. This incident catalyzed a cascade of security measures.

The areas of residence for the detainees are all within the Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh. Their apprehension leaned heavily on a collective effort. The local police of Tinsukia district spearheaded this effort. The Assam Rifles provided aid.

The contribution of one detainee appeared to be logistical support and guidance, beneficial for the ULFA militants during the attack. The other two detainees facilitated their escape, providing extensive local aid.

Consequently, the authorities initiated a search operation. The purpose of the mission was to discover a body. The body was identified as a member of the ULFA. It is widely believed that he met his end during the ambush. Post ambush, the corpse was buried somewhere nearby.

The location and retrieval of the body is an ongoing process. Ultimately, the aim is to provide the body back to the deceased's kin. A customary and appropriate farewell will be their final honor.

Moreover, it has been disclosed that three ULFA members incurred injuries. This transpired during the crossfire. Subsequently, these members shifted to ULFA camps in Myanmar. There, they sought medical attention.

Certain detained individuals reportedly divulged information. The information concerned the ULFA insurgents who perpetrated the attack. This catalyzed a concerted search operation. Involved in this endeavor were the Assam Rifles, the Army and the police of Arunachal Pradesh. Aimed at finding and capturing the insurgents, the operation pursued fearsome resolve.

In due course, ULFA-I publicly admitted culpability for the assault. In their statement, they referenced it as a segment of their "Operation Pratishodh". They intended to retaliate for the loss of two of their comrades. Despite this assertion, the security forces maintain their determination. They are committed to disbanding militant networks. Their overarching goal is to ensure tranquility and stability. Their primary focus surrounds the regions of Assam and neighboring territories.