Assam: Unabated timber felling under West and East Kamrup Forest Divisions

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: On the one hand, the Assam Government has been initiating several schemes to plant trees with the investment of crores of rupees, but on the other, it has chosen to remain blind to the massive felling of trees in the reserve forests of Assam.

Large-scale illegal tree felling continues unabated across several forest areas under the West and East Kamrup Forest Divisions and Palasbari Revenue Circle, particularly along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Valuable trees are being indiscriminately cut down by a section of timber smugglers from areas such as Barduar-Bagan, Muduki, Chandubi, Loharghat, Kulsi, Rangamati, Barihat, Bijaynagar, Rampur, Parakuchi and Kandupur. This rampant deforestation poses a serious threat to both the environment and the biodiversity of the region.

Despite the government's prohibition on the use of modern timber-cutting machines, traders continue their operations without any valid permission, reportedly under the very nose of the forest department. Reports suggest that several sawmills and industrial units in South Kamrup are receiving daily supplies of illegally felled logs transported through mini trucks and other vehicles.

According to allegations, certain traders have been managing forest officials, police personnel and even some political or organizational leaders to ensure smooth transport of these timber-laden vehicles. The illegally procured wood is reportedly being used in local plywood factories for producing doors, boards, and other furniture items.

The unchecked movement of heavily loaded timber trucks has also become a menace for pedestrians and small vehicle drivers, who often face dangerous situations on the narrow rural roads.

It is further alleged that, apart from collecting trees from private lands, these traders have also been cutting valuable trees inside forest areas near Loharghat along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Though the forest department has occasionally seized vehicles carrying timber without proper documents, locals claim that many such illegal consignments continue to pass unchecked.

Environmentalists have raised concern that emissions from industrial units, coupled with widespread deforestation, are worsening air pollution and ecological degradation in the Palasbari region.

Local residents and nature lovers have expressed deep concern over the ongoing destruction of forest resources and have urged immediate intervention by the police, administration and forest department to curb this growing menace.

Meanwhile, a team of forest personnel on Saturday intercepted a truck carrying pine logs without number plates, which had been parked near Mirza. The seized vehicle has been kept at the Mirza Forest Office for further investigation. Forest officials suspect that the consignment of pine logs was being transported from the Meghalaya side to Mirza for illegal supply to local traders.

It may be stated here that timber smuggling from Meghalaya into Assam through areas such as Loharghat, Umchur and Sukurberiya under both East and West Kamrup Forest Divisions has been continuing unabated despite repeated operations by the authorities.

Also Read: Teacher Illegally Cuts 40-Year-Old Tree at Kharupetia School