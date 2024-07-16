Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of flood situation; 3 more die

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The floods in the state have led to three more deaths, taking the death toll to 96, even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the prevailing situation today from the Assam CM.

Two deaths were reported from Dhubri and one from Sonitpur, caused by the floods in the last 24 hours. 1132 villages in 17 districts continued to be in the grip of the floods. The total number of affected people in the state was 5.11 lakh, even as 24,782 people remained sheltered in relief camps. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me this morning to understand the flood situation in the state. We gave him a detailed account of the floods in Assam. He again expressed all possible support from the central government to help the state deal with the flood situation. We express our gratitude for the continuous cooperation of the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.”

