Assam: Union Minister Harsh Malhotra Reviews Guwahati Ring Road Project

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, was in Guwahati on Wednesday on his maiden visit to the state. During his visit, the Union Minister inspected the salient features of the proposed Guwahati Ring Road Project, which was recently approved by the Union Cabinet.

The Minister also inspected the recently completed six-lane Guwahati Bypass, constructed at a cost of about Rs. 400 crore.

Minister Harsh Malhotra also interacted with officials from the NHAI in Guwahati. He discussed the proposed Guwahati Ring Road Project, which has a total length of 121.432 km and a total capital cost of Rs. 5729.47 crore.

The Guwahati Ring Road project consists of three sections. Section (i) of the project, from Baihata to Sonapur, of length 55.54 km, will be a greenfield stretch consisting of one 6-lane major bridge over the Brahmaputra River with a 2.9 km span and three other major bridges; section (ii) from Khanapara to Jorabat of length 7.902 km will be widened to 6-lane from the existing 4 Lane; and section (iii) of length 57.99 km is proposed to be in the existing 4/6 Lane alignment.

The proposed Ring Road will be immensely beneficial for decongestion of Guwahati City, as it will bypass major traffic coming from the West Bengal and Bihar side towards Silchar, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura entering Guwahati City, thereby significantly reducing traffic congestion on the Guwahati Bypass and the Highway section up to Jorabat.

The Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways, and Corporate Affairs arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday. Officers of MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL, the Ministry of Corporate Officers, and state government officers welcomed the Minister at the LGBI Airport in Guwahati.

During his visit to the city, the Union Minister visited Maa Kamakhya temple and took divine blessings from the goddess. From Guwahati, he proceeded to Hamren to review a road project. After interacting with officials on Thursday, he is scheduled to leave for Tezpur.

