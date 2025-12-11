Assam University and RTU Hojai Collaborate to Host Sonbeel Utsav 2.0

Silchar: Assam University, Silchar, is getting ready to host Sonbeel Utsav 2.0 on February 7, 2026 with increased focus on the ecological, cultural, and scientific significance of Asia’s largest freshwater wetland, Sonbeel.

This edition of the Utsav will be organised in collaboration with Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, marking a meaningful academic partnership aimed at widening regional participation and community engagement.

A preparatory meeting was held at Hemanga Biswas Sabhakakshya in the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, where Assam University Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant emphasised that the Utsav aligns closely with the broader vision of Bemisaal Barak. He expressed confidence that residents across the Barak Valley would lend their support to ensure the festival’s success.

The meeting was attended by Dr Pradosh Kiran Nath (Registrar and Convenor, Sonbeel Utsav 2), Dr Subhodeep Dhar (Finance Officer), Prof. Piyush Pandey (Director, IQAC), Dr Angshuman Sen (Director, Computer Centre), along with other dignitaries.