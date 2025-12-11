Assam University and RTU Hojai Collaborate to Host Sonbeel Utsav 2.0

Silchar: Assam University, Silchar, is getting ready to host Sonbeel Utsav 2.0 on February 7, 2026 with increased focus on the ecological, cultural, and scientific significance of Asia’s largest freshwater wetland, Sonbeel.
This edition of the Utsav will be organised in collaboration with Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, marking a meaningful academic partnership aimed at widening regional participation and community engagement.
A preparatory meeting was held at Hemanga Biswas Sabhakakshya in the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, where Assam University Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajive Mohan Pant emphasised that the Utsav aligns closely with the broader vision of Bemisaal Barak. He expressed confidence that residents across the Barak Valley would lend their support to ensure the festival’s success.
The meeting was attended by Dr Pradosh Kiran Nath (Registrar and Convenor, Sonbeel Utsav 2), Dr Subhodeep Dhar (Finance Officer), Prof. Piyush Pandey (Director, IQAC), Dr Angshuman Sen (Director, Computer Centre), along with other dignitaries.
Joining virtually, RTU Vice Chancellor Prof. Manabendra Dutta Choudhury emphasised that Sonbeel Utsav 2.0 would contribute to the greater good of the Sonbeel region and play a significant role in regional development and ecology at large.
During the ongoing preparatory session, Prof. Arun Jyoti Nath, coordinator of Sonbeel Utsav 2.0, spoke on the university's continued social outreach, including its facilitation of the setting up of the homestay facilities at the Sonbeel area.
This time, a one-day Utsav will be more focused and impactful, with cultural performances, awareness programmes, and discussions on sustainable wetland management. Assam University officials asserted that it is not merely an academic event but a combined regional initiative for the protection, promotion, and celebration of one of the most valued ecosystems in the Barak Valley.