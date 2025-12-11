Raax Mahotsav Concludes Peacefully at Jamugurihat’s Towbhanga

Jamugurihat: The two-day community Raax Mahotsav held at the Navil playground in Towbhanga, Jamugurihat, came to a warm and joyful close last night. The first evening featured Sishu Leela, while the second night brought the traditional Maha Raax, drawing a large gathering from nearby villages and towns.

Padma Hazarika, MLA of the Naduar constituency, joined as the chief guest and offered his greetings to the devotees before opening the Raax rituals. Like many other places in Assam, Jamugurihat too was filled with the familiar sounds of khol, taal and bahi, along with bright and colourful lights that decorated the area and created a festive mood.