Raax Mahotsav Concludes Peacefully at Jamugurihat’s Towbhanga

Jamugurihat: The two-day community Raax Mahotsav held at the Navil playground in Towbhanga, Jamugurihat, came to a warm and joyful close last night. The first evening featured Sishu Leela, while the second night brought the traditional Maha Raax, drawing a large gathering from nearby villages and towns.
Padma Hazarika, MLA of the Naduar constituency, joined as the chief guest and offered his greetings to the devotees before opening the Raax rituals. Like many other places in Assam, Jamugurihat too was filled with the familiar sounds of khol, taal and bahi, along with bright and colourful lights that decorated the area and created a festive mood.
Thousands of people attended the Maha Raax, turning the Navil playground into a scene that felt almost divine. The event reflected the joyful and loving moments of Lord Krishna’s Raax Leela with the Gopis on an autumn night under the moon.
Local artists added life to the celebration. Young performer Neeraj Nishim Hazarika played the role of Kongxo, while other artistes presented the characters of Krishna, Radha and the Gopis with graceful acting that pleased the crowd.
President Uttam Das and Secretary Bhaben Das thanked everyone for their support and expressed their gratitude for the smooth and successful completion of the Raax Mahotsav.