Assam: Up to Rs 1 lakh additional incentives offered to doctors for remote posting

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to provide some additional allowances to doctors to make their postings in certain remote areas lucrative.

According to official sources, specialists or fresh MBBS doctors willing to work in some hospitals lying in remote areas in nine districts will get additional allowances and other incentives amounting to around Rs 1 lakh per month. And these incentives will be effective from October 1 this year.

The reason behind such generosity is that there are hospitals in remote areas where doctors have always been reluctant to work. This makes patients suffer the worst. When the authorities concerned force the doctors for such postings, they, more often as not, opt to resign as the option to work for private hospitals is always open for them.

According to sources, if any doctors are willing to serve patients in Haflong Civil Hospital, Majuli District Hospital, Baksa Civil Hospital, Hailakandi Civil Hospital, Hansingimari District Hospital, Kheroni Civil Hospital, Hamren Subdivision Hospital in the West Karbi Anglong district, Chapor PHC in Dhubri, etc., a specialist doctor will get additional allowances amounting to Rs 80,000-90,000 per month, and an MBBS doctor will get additional allowances amounting to Rs 30,000-50,000 per month based on districts. Apart from these, such doctors will get additional travelling allowances.

The fresh MBBS doctors going for their one-year compulsory service in rural areas will not get such incentives.

The state has several far-flung rural areas where district hospitals, PHCs, CHCs, etc. continue to face the issue of shortage of doctors, especially the specialist doctors. When doctors are posted to such remote medical facilities, most of the doctors do not stay on all working days. Though the number of doctors has increased with the increase in the number of medical colleges in the state, the doctor-patient gap in the state has not been abridged as yet.

