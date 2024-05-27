Assam: Upgrading works of 8 National Highways awarded; projects to cost Rs 8797.94 crore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The central government has awarded eight road development projects in Lower Assam and Barak Valley. These projects for the development of national highways comprise a total length of 162.79 km. The total project cost (TPC) for these eight projects is Rs 8797.94 crore.

The TPC entails every possible expenditure incurred during the construction, including any compensation for land acquisition, etc.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has entrusted the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to improve and develop to four lane the existing national highways, which have a total length of 162.79 km. NHIDCL had called for bids, evaluated them, and awarded the works to different construction firms before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha election.

The first project is the 4-lane work of Bilasipara-Tulungia (Assam-Guwahati)-PKG-1 (HAM), with a length of 17.74 km. The total project cost is Rs 1081.15 crore. The work has been awarded to Bhartia Infra (BIPL).

The second project is the 4-Laning of Bilasipara-Tulungia (Assam-Guwahati)-PKG-2 (HAM) of 26.82 km length. The TPC is Rs 1338.61 crore. The work was awarded to Naresh Kumar Garg (NKG). The third project is the 4-lane work from the end of the proposed Badarpur bypass on Silchar-Churaibari Pkg-4 (HAM) of 24.20 km length, with a TPC of Rs 1319.55 crore. This work has been awarded to MKC Infrastructure Ltd.

The fourth is the 4-laning of road from Nilambazar/Cheragi Bypass on Silchar-Churaibari Pkg-5 (HAM), of length 24.90 km. The TPC of the project is Rs 1258.13 crore, and it has been awarded to Bhartia Infra (BIPL). The fifth project involves the 4-Laning of existing road from Chandkhira Village (Ch. 87.700 to Ch. 106.500) on Silchar-Churaibari Pkg-6 (HAM). The total length of the road to be developed is 18.80 km, with a TPC of Rs 870 crore. This work was awarded to MKC Infrastructure Ltd.

The sixth project is 4-lane work on Karimganj-Sutarkandi, Silchar-Churaibari Pkg-7 (HAM) of 14.36 km length, with a TPC of Rs 791.79 crore. This work has also been awarded to MKC Infrastructure Ltd.

The seventh project entails work on Silchar ISBT (starting point of Silchar Bypass) to the junction of NH-37 and NH-6 at Dhaleshwari-PKG-1 (HAM). The project has a length of 15.97 km and a TPC of Rs 1181.55 crore. This work was entrusted to Jandu Construction.

The eighth and final project is 4-lane work on Silchar-Assam-Jiribam-PKG-1 (HAM), with a total length of 20 km and a TPC of Rs 957.95 crore. The work was awarded to DCC Infra Projects Ltd.

The earlier projects under NHIDCL were in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. For the first time, projects in Assam are being done under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

According to NHIDCL sources, after the relaxation of the MCC, the appointment dates for firms to proceed with their work will be issued. It is expected that the work will be physically started towards the end of this year.

