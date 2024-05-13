Four-laning work on National Highway: NHIDCL issues termination notice to firms

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Four-laning work on the National Highway from Jorhat to Dibrugarh is not likely to be completed by the end of this calendar year 2024.

Recently, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) issued notice for intention of termination to two joint venture contractors, Kamac Engineering and Shiva Harlalka, engaged in four-laning work on the stretch from Jhanji to Demow. They were issued notices for poor performance and not achieving the milestone on time. NHIDCL has now started the process of re-awarding the contracts through the issue of fresh tenders.

The total length of the Jhanji to Demow stretch of the NH 37 (Old) is 44.08 km. The total project cost for the upgrade of this stretch to a four-lane one was Rs 1369.02 crore. The work was awarded to Kamac Engineering and Shiva Harlalka (JV) after the tender process in July 2022. As per the contract award, the original date for completion was March 2024, but the performance of the contractors engaged to upgrade this stretch of the highway was considered ‘poor’.

After examining the progress on the ground, NHIDCL came to the conclusion that the two companies were behind schedule and could not complete the work on time. That is why the notice of intent to terminate was slapped on the two companies.

The cumulative physical progress of the work on this stretch was calculated at 31.56% as of February 2024.

The New Delhi headquarter of NHIDCL has now divided the remaining work into four packages and has already invited bids for the completion of the balance work from Jhanji to Demow. Package 1 comprises 11 km of road length, and the tender value has been kept at Rs 66.09 crore. Package 2 comprises a total length of 13 km, with a total bid value of Rs 77.56 crore. The bid value for Package 3, comprising a length of 20 km, is calculated at Rs 52.48 crore. Also, Package 4 consists of the construction of a toll plaza with a bid value of Rs 21.35 crore. The tenders are at the evaluation stage and will be awarded after the relaxation of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections.

The completion target has been fixed at 12 months after the issue of the appointment date for the new contractors. With the model code of conduct set to remain in place until the first week of June, the work is likely to be awarded by July or August. It is now estimated that the work will be completed only by the end of 2025.

The four-laning work on the Jorhat to Dibrugarh stretch of the NH has become a never-ending story, and the vehicular movement on this stretch remains a nightmare for travellers.

