Assam Vigilance seizes nearly 3 kg of gold worth Rs 4 crore from retired Hailakandi official

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a major development, nearly 3 kilograms of gold ornaments, currently valued at approximately Rs 4 crore, were recovered from the bank locker of a retired Grade-III government employee in Hailakandi. The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CMSVC) seized the massive cache of gold from the State Bank of India (SBI), Hailakandi branch locker belonging to Debajit Biswas, alias Bappa Biswas, a retired employee of the Hailakandi District Commissioner's office.

According to sources, a team from the Vigilance Cell, led by Mun Prakash Tiwari, conducted a raid at Debajit Biswas's residence in Hailakandi on October 27. During the search, investigators learnt that Biswas had stashed a large quantity of gold ornaments in a locker at the SBI Hailakandi branch. Following this lead, the vigilance team accompanied Biswas to the bank, opened the locker, and carried out a thorough search, resulting in the recovery of nearly 3 kg of gold jewellery. The seized gold was subsequently taken to Guwahati by the vigilance officials. Biswas has also been summoned to appear at the Chief Minister's Vigilance office for further questioning.

A high-ranking official of the vigilance cell informed the media persons in Guwahati that Debajit Biswas previously served as a 'Sheristadar' (head clerk) in the election branch of the Hailakandi District Commissioner's office before retiring from government service in August 2024. Allegations had surfaced against him regarding the embezzlement of government funds allocated for vehicle requisition and driver allowances during elections. Based on these allegations, a complainant had filed a written complaint with the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) back in 2023.

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