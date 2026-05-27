Assam: Vigilance sleuths arrest 8 in AFDCL fund-misuse case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In its statewide crackdown on the misappropriation of funds of Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL), the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested eight officials, including retired ones.

The anti-corruption agency carried out coordinated searches across multiple locations in Guwahati, Nalbari, Dhubri and Nagaon districts and apprehended eight former officials and employees in connection with allegations involving the misuse of AFDCL funds.

Those apprehended during the operation included former Managing Director of AFDCL Anuradha Adhikary Sarma, ACS, from Kahilipara along with former executive engineers Jyotish Saikia from Satgaon and Birinchi Adhikary from Gandhibasti, former assistant executive engineer Jyoti Prasad Saikia from Raha in the Nagaon district, former assistant engineer Saburuddin Ahmed from Hatigaon, former project manager Bhogirath Das from Gauripur, former assistant technical officer Rabindra Narayan Deka from Belsor in the Nalbari district, and Naren Chandra Basumatary, the then AFDCL MD and present Joint Secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management Department from Patacharkuchi in the Bajali district.

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