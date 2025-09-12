Assam: Villagers Protest in Bajali Over Incomplete Road Project, Target Minister Ranjeet Kumar Das

Bajali: Anger spilled onto the streets in Kathalmuri village of Bajali district on Friday as residents staged a protest against the incomplete road project that has remained stalled for over two years.

Villagers raised slogans like “Ranjeet Kumar Dass Go Back” and “Mukut Kalita Useless”, accusing leaders of neglect and mismanagement. Despite a foundation plaque being laid years ago, the project remains unfinished, leaving the road stretch in deplorable condition.

The lack of a proper road has caused severe hardship for nearly 50 families in the area, who said they struggle daily due to the government’s inaction. Locals expressed particular anger at Mukut Kalita, a native youth of Kathalmuri and current BJP Secretary of Bajali district, holding him responsible for the failure to complete the construction.

Frustrated by delays and irregularities, the villagers demanded immediate intervention from the state government to ensure the road project’s completion.