Assam: Violence and terror can’t take a society forward, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that violence and terror cannot take a society forward, as violence and terror never yield positive results.

Speaking on the occasion of International Peace Day today, the Chief Minister got across his message to terror groups when he said, "I call upon the armed groups to come to the discussion table and together chart a new dawn of Assam. Only discussion will ensure Assam's ascendance as a premier state."

Though the Chief Minister stopped short of naming any rebel groups to whom he wanted to get his peace overture across, the target is ostensibly ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah, as other rebel groups are literally non-existent in Assam, as the government has successfully roped them in the peace process.

On the last Independence Day, the ULFA did plant bombs in as many as 24 locations in the state. The police recovered some suspicious objects from the 24 locations.

After that incident, the Chief Minister appealed to Paresh Baruah and said that 'he shouldn't disturb the new path of development in the state. After several decades of disturbance, Assam is on the path of development, and investments have come forward'.

The chief minister was crystal clear in sending a message to the ULFA chief that he should not create such an atmosphere that may spell disaster for investment coming to the state.

On earlier occasions, the chief minister made it known several times that he was in touch with Paresh Baruah to push the peace process forward. The chief minister even said that he was taking up the matter in the peace process with the central government. When everything is going well, it is not possible on the part of the government to hold talks on certain demands of the outfit as they (the demands) are outside the purview of the Constitution of India.

In the past three years, all tribal armed groups and outfits active hill areas in the state came over ground by signing peace accords with the government of India.

