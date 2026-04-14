Assam Welcomes Rongali Bihu 2026 With Joy and Grief, as Zubeen Garg's Absence Casts a Shadow

Assam is gearing up to celebrate Rongali Bihu — the Assamese New Year — with its traditional warmth and enthusiasm, even as the festivities this year carry an undercurrent of grief following the untimely passing of beloved singer Zubeen Garg.
The sounds of the dhol, pepa, and gogona echo across towns and villages, and markets across the state are buzzing with activity. Yet the celebration feels different this year — quieter in corners, more reflective in spirit.
Bohag Bihu is celebrated over seven days, beginning with the last day of the Assamese month of Chot and continuing through the first six days of Bohag. Each day carries a distinct name and significance: Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Gosai Bihu, Tator Bihu, Nangolor Bihu, Jiyori (or Senahi Bihu), and Sera Bihu.
Collectively, these are known as the "Seven Bihus" of the Assamese people. The first day of Bohag, April 15, is celebrated as Manuh Bihu.
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The festive spirit has been visibly subdued this year following the demise of Zubeen Garg, Assam's most beloved singer, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025.
Many Bihu committees across the state have decided to cancel or curtail cultural programmes this year, limiting celebrations to the hoisting of the Bihu flag as a mark of respect. Others have chosen to honour his memory through special tribute events.
This is the first Bohag Bihu Assam is observing without him — a reality that has touched every corner of the state.
Despite the subdued mood in many cultural quarters, markets across Assam are seeing a sharp spike in activity in the post-election period.
Shoppers are thronging markets in Guwahati — including Fancy Bazaar, Ganeshguri, Khanapara, Chandmari, Noonmati, and Beltola — to purchase traditional items, including the iconic phulam gamosa, mekhela-sadors, and garments for the exchange of Bihuwan.
However, local handloom weavers are facing stiff and unfair competition from machine-made products flooding the market. Hand-woven gamosas from weaving hubs like Sualkuchi, Ramdia, Nagaon, Rangia, and Baihata are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 1,200 depending on quality and fabric. Machine-made versions, resembling handloom products but manufactured in textile centres like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Ludhiana, are being sold for as low as Rs 80.
Similarly, hand-woven mekhela-sadors are priced between Rs 1,200 and Rs 2,000, while powerloom versions are available at significantly lower prices — drawing cost-conscious shoppers away from authentic local products.
Critics have pointed to the failure of the state's Handloom and Textile Department to adequately check the influx of powerloom goods, arguing that unscrupulous traders are exploiting the festive season at the direct expense of Assam's weaving communities.
Beyond textiles, Bihu-related items such as jaapi, gogona, and tongali (traditional scarves) are also selling briskly across markets.
Traditional Bihu delicacies — including pitha, laru, chira, doi, gur, and coconut sweets — are abundantly available, with their familiar aromas adding to the festive atmosphere across towns and villages.