Assam Welcomes Rongali Bihu 2026 With Joy and Grief, as Zubeen Garg's Absence Casts a Shadow

Assam is gearing up to celebrate Rongali Bihu — the Assamese New Year — with its traditional warmth and enthusiasm, even as the festivities this year carry an undercurrent of grief following the untimely passing of beloved singer Zubeen Garg.

The sounds of the dhol, pepa, and gogona echo across towns and villages, and markets across the state are buzzing with activity. Yet the celebration feels different this year — quieter in corners, more reflective in spirit.

The Seven Days of Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu is celebrated over seven days, beginning with the last day of the Assamese month of Chot and continuing through the first six days of Bohag. Each day carries a distinct name and significance: Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Gosai Bihu, Tator Bihu, Nangolor Bihu, Jiyori (or Senahi Bihu), and Sera Bihu.

Collectively, these are known as the "Seven Bihus" of the Assamese people. The first day of Bohag, April 15, is celebrated as Manuh Bihu.

Also Read: Demow gears up to celebrate Rongali Bihu after Assam Assembly polls