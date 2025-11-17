Assam Welcomes Special Revision of Electoral Roll for 2026

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has warmly welcomed the Election Commission of India’s decision to conduct a Special Revision of the electoral roll, with January 1, 2026, fixed as the qualifying date. Officials said the step will help the state prepare a cleaner and more accurate voter list, ensuring that every eligible citizen is properly included.

According to the government, the revision will give young people turning in 2026 a chance to register on time, while also helping correct outdated or incorrect entries. Authorities said that maintaining an updated electoral roll is an important part of conducting free and fair elections, and the special revision will make the system more reliable for everyone.