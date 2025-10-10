Assam: Wild Elephants Return Home as Nature Heals in Goalpara’s Paikan Reserved Forest

Guwahati: A rare and uplifting turn of events, wild elephants have returned to the Paikan Reserved Forest in Goalpara, reclaiming the land that was once lost to encroachment. Forest field teams recently recorded fresh footprints, dung, and feeding signs, confirming that herds are once again moving freely through their natural habitat.

The sighting has brought immense joy to conservationists and locals alike, symbolizing hope, balance, and the healing power of nature. Forest officials say the elephants’ return reflects the success of habitat restoration and the state’s continued efforts to protect its natural heritage.